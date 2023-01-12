kemp.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp

 Special Photo

ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp likes to tout how his smart shepherding of state resources and track record for landing major economic development projects helped make Georgia a success story during the pandemic.

He’s about to get a chance to tell that story on an international stage. Kemp’s office has announced he will be addressing the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week.

