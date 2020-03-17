ATLANTA — Georgia Public Broadcasting’s education division, GPB Education, is transporting students to places and environments without leaving the classroom with the launch of a Mobile Virtual Reality (VR) Lab equipped with 48 virtual reality headsets.
GPB is Georgia’s digital education content provider for the classroom, offering locally produced, Georgia-specific content and digital streaming services across all subject areas to teachers and students. The launch of the Mobile VR Lab expands the list of free resources it makes available to students and educators.
“GPB is excited to be able to bring virtual reality lessons to students across the state,” Laura Evans, director of education at Georgia Public Broadcasting, said. “Being immersed in a VR experience helps students connect with content and enhances learning on a whole new level. We see VR as the future of personalized learning where all students can have access to a rich, educational experience.”
GPB’s education outreach specialists provide free on-site demonstration lessons for the Mobile VR Lab with students and professional development sessions to teachers across the state of Georgia. Previous knowledge of virtual reality or classroom equipment is not required. GPB Education staff works closely with schools and teachers to determine the learning objective of the lesson and standards being addressed. They will then develop and implement an onsite standards-aligned lesson that supports learning objectives integrating high-quality VR content.
Teachers and students can experience GPB’s original virtual reality content by downloading the VR|AR app, or by going to gpb.org/vr, where there is a list of nearly 50 resources covering topics from science to social studies. In addition to these resources, other recent examples of content that can be viewed using the Mobile VR technology include two of GPB Education’s most recent projects: Slavery and Freedom Virtual Learning Journey, and Civil Rights Virtual Learning Journey.
GPB’s Mobile VR Lab initiative was made possible by a grant from the Imlay Foundation.
“The Imlay Foundation is pleased to support GPB’s Virtual Reality Initiative, which integrates innovative technologies into GPB’s ongoing commitment to quality education for all of Georgia’s children,” Robert D. Smulian, executive director of the Imlay Foundation, said.
“This project reinforces The Imlay Foundation’s own commitment to leveraging technology to improve our quality of life.”
As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting has been creating content worth sharing for more than 50 years.
With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and a multifaceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of our viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about our state like “Georgia Outdoors,” “On Second Thought,” “Political Rewind” and more.
For more information, visit gpb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.