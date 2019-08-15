ALBANY — GraceWay Recovery Residence, a nonprofit that offers substance abuse rehabilitation services to women, is celebrating its 16th anniversary this week.
As part of the celebration, the organization has invited the public to a free event at The Bread House that will also serve as a fundraiser to support the women in the program.
From 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Bread House, a silent auction raffle will be conducted while live music is being performed by Albany band GrandVille.
“It is open to the community,” Amy Jack, the program director at GraceWay, said. “We wanted to take time for the community to come together and to thank them for their support.”
Jack said several businesses have donated items for the auction, including Levee Studios, MaeBrey Market and Place on the Pointe. A quail hunt, which is expected to be popular, is among the items that have been donated.
All proceeds go to support GraceWay.
“We need fundraisers and need donations for those women (who otherwise cannot afford rehab),” Jack said.
Among the services at GraceWay is The Bread House, which employs women in the program who are at the stage in which they are able to work.
“A lot of our funding comes from donations and community support,” Jack said. “We have had an array of stores support us in the past. We have not had a problem at all (in getting support for the event).”
Jack said there are also going to be opportunities at the event to sign up as a GraceWay volunteer, including service at a booth at the Exchange Club Fair.
“It is really just a relaxing night,” she said. “We just want to bring the community together.”
GraceWay has been spreading the word about the event in recent weeks, and it has generated considerable interest. There are at least 100 coming, with triple that amount expressing a desire to attend.
“I think it will be a great turnout,” Jack said.
The Bread House is located at 520 N. Jefferson St. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (229) 446-7800.