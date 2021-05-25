EATONTON — More than 600 students participated in the 2021 Georgia 4-H State Modified Trap Shotgun Match recently at the UGA Beef Research Unit here.
Modified trap is part of the Georgia 4-H SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education) program. Students who participate in 4-H SAFE develop a sense of belonging, learn teamwork in a safe environment and increase concentration skills. Safety and the responsible use of firearms is a primary goal.
Participants earned the right to take part in the trap match by shooting a minimum score at one of 12 area qualifying matches held throughout the state. Juniors broke at least 16 of 25 targets, and seniors advanced by hitting at least 20 targets. County University of Georgia Cooperative Extension staff and SAFE-certified coaches hosted the area qualifiers.
“Everyone was thrilled to gather for the state modified trap match after missing the opportunity last year due to COVID-19 cancellations,” state 4-H SAFE Coordinator Craven Hudson said. “Repeatedly, youths, parents and coaches kept saying what a joy it was to be back together with their peers from across the state.
“The perfect weather capped off the day.”
The first-place senior team winners and senior high overall individual received Georgia Master 4-Her status. These youths and their coaches will be honored at the Georgia State 4-H Congress Awards banquet along with all other senior state winners in July.
2021 State Modified Trap Match winners:
First Place Team — Jon Henry Ellis, Asher Childs, Zackary Elkins, Evan Bearden, Jonathan Wheeler — Grady County, Team A
Senior High Individual — Dayne Cadwell, Dodge County
Complete results for the top five individuals and top seven teams in both junior and senior divisions can be found on georgia4h.org/safe in the events section.
