Judge says Lindsey Graham must answer questions to grand jury but limits scope of testimony

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has been ordered to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that Graham is not shielded as a member of Congress from testifying about matters that don’t directly involve legislative business.

