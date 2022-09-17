Graham's 15-week abortion bill further complicates Republican midterm messaging

Sen. Lindsey Graham discusses his abortion proposal during a news conference on Tuesday in Washington.

 Mariam Zuhaib/AP

Republican Senate candidates eager to make the 2022 midterms about inflation, crime and President Joe Biden's first term have a new dilemma in Sen. Lindsey Graham's bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The bill, which the South Carolina Republican introduced this week on a day of disappointing inflation news, presents his party with problems that are two-fold as they look to flip the House and Senate in November: Not only does it resurface the abortion debate, a topic many Republicans have sought to avoid since the Supreme Court, in a publicly unpopular decision, overturned Roe v. Wade in June, but it steps on the answers GOP candidates had coalesced around this summer -- that abortion should be an issue left to the states, not the federal government.

Recommended for you

CNN's David Wright, Dana Bash and Maeve Reston contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.