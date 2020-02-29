Photo Credit: Eve Guevara
TIFTON -- Affinity Physicians for Women recently held a grand opening event to celebrate the group's move to 1493 Kennedy Drive in Tifton. The event included a ribbon-cutting by the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce, refreshments, giveaways, and tours of the new facility.
