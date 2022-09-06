ALBANY – An afternoon of bonding between grandparents and grandchildren is in store as the Albany Recreation and Parks Department presents its 2022 Grandparents Day program on Thursday.
Kids will get to share their appreciation for their special grands through poetry, musical performances, activities and educational sessions. The special day begins at 4:30 p.m. at Driskell Park, 1023 S. McKinley St.
“It’s a program through Driskell Park,” Velvet Poole, the department’s superintendent of community events, said. “They have quite a few grandparent programs throughout the year. What they’re doing, they’re going to be teaching the importance of grandparents.”
The program is open to all, Poole said, and will give grandparents the opportunity to spend time with the children.
“They’ll be doing arts and crafts, singing songs,” Poole said. “There will be snacks.”
Face masks will be required for all participants.
“If you’ve got a grandchild, bring your grandchild and come out and have some fun,” Recreation Supervisor Linda Harris said.
(CNN) -- Disney World, Times Square and Yellowstone National Park can be packed to the rafters with tourists. But there are plenty of other places across the United States that continue to fly beneath the travel radar. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.