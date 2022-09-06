Grandparents can bond with grandchildren at Albany Recreation and Parks event on Thursday

Velvet Poole, left, the superintendent of events for the Albany Recreation and Parks Department, gets a high five from a participant during the summer Camp of Champs.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – An afternoon of bonding between grandparents and grandchildren is in store as the Albany Recreation and Parks Department presents its 2022 Grandparents Day program on Thursday.

Kids will get to share their appreciation for their special grands through poetry, musical performances, activities and educational sessions. The special day begins at 4:30 p.m. at Driskell Park, 1023 S. McKinley St.

