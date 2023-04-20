When Klint Ludwig learned his grandfather, a White homeowner in Kansas City, had shot a Black teenager who rang his doorbell, Ludwig was repulsed --- but not entirely surprised.

"The warning signs were there. I wasn't shocked when I heard the news," Ludwig told CNN on Thursday. "I believe he held -- holds -- racist tendencies and beliefs."

