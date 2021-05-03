BACONTON -- A Baconton Community Charter School teacher has hit the ground running to boost science and technology instruction, and her work is being recognized with a classroom grant.
Wendy Courtney, a science teacher at the Baconton school, was awarded a classroom grant in the amount of $500, which will be used to purchase BioBuildrer textbooks, from the Association of American Educators Foundation.
“When we hired Wendy, we hired her because she had an immense knowledge of STEM education,” school Principal Lynn Pinson said, referring to science, technology, engineering and math studies. “We know this is the direction we want to focus on in our school. It takes a lot of money to do that, to get the supplies they need. She jumped on it (grant).”
During the current school year, the charter school has implemented a STEM and robotics programs, with Williams and her husband, Dennis, instrumental in that effort, Pinson said.
Students from the school attended their first robotics event over the past weekend.
“This is her wheelhouse,” Pinson said. “She is going to help us implement that for our teachers.”
In the grant application, Courtney said that the funds would “help increase the rigor of the high school curriculum while introducing other STEM career possibilities to students by providing at least one resource for synthetic biology and bioengineering. Students engaged in the program will potentially become science majors and professionals in the field of synthetic biology, which offers the promise of bringing about life-changing solutions to real world problems.”
The charter school, which started as part of the Mitchell County School System in 2000 and has been a state-approved charter school for the past two years, has about 800 students in grades kindergarten through 12.
The grant program is part of an effort to acknowledge excellence in education by highlighting innovative approaches and best practices, according to the AAEF.
“Ongoing budgetary demands compounded by further reductions due to the pandemic have put many classroom and departmental requests on hold,” Melissa Pratt, who oversees the organization’s national scholarship and grant program, said. “AAEF is pleased to facilitate material needs and upgrades through this important program.”
