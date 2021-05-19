ALBANY – Three years after the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Albany Technical College and Southern Regional Technical College continue to support Southwest Georgia’s continued recovery efforts through work force development, career training and education. Thanks to the Georgia Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program, the institutions soon will be able to do even more for students.
The new project will be called the Rebuild Southwest Georgia Workforce Recovery Training Program -- Hurricane Michael.
After the destruction of Hurricane Michael in late 2018, a presidential disaster declaration made 20 Georgia counties eligible for FEMA’s Individual and Public Assistance federal grant. Together, Albany Technical College and Southern Regional Technical College serve 18 of the eligible counties, which include Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Crisp, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Laurens, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth counties.
Eighty percent of the grant funds will be allocated to hardest hit Decatur, Dougherty and Seminole counties. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the block grant disaster recovery funds to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to address unmet needs in the wake of the hurricane. DCA partnered with the Technical College System of Georgia to administer and distribute funding. Funds were prioritized for use in the most impacted and distressed areas to facilitate long-term recovery with a goal of restoring infrastructure, housing, and by providing economic revitalization programs.
“We all remember Oct. 14, 2018, and the impact of Hurricane Michael on our region of Georgia," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said. "Our employees, their families and our business community were all affected. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has provided the opportunity for the creation of an action plan for disaster relief recovery. The plan focuses on counties served by Albany Technical College and Southern Regional Technical College. Southwest Georgia also has essential industries that must be supported so that the region can grow and prosper.”
The total amount awarded to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the program is $8,367,400 and has been designated to serve low- to moderate-income individuals. The colleges plan to implement work force and economic development initiatives such as on-the-job training, customized training and job readiness courses, as well as additional funding for dual enrollment and adult education students. The grant may provide direct aid to individuals who qualify for assistance. By providing more residents of impacted communities with essential skills training and education, the colleges will be able to utilize the grant monies to support students and sustain the long-term economic recovery of the area.
“Work force development is our No. 1 mission,” Jim Glass, president of Southern Regional Technical College, said. “The destruction of Hurricane Michael affected our entire region, and for many of our students, it was a life-altering moment. This grant will support our ongoing work of providing our students with life-changing training and education, and our graduates with meaningful career opportunities.”
In 2020, DCA finished drafting an action plan to allocate funds in south Georgia. DCA is working to ensure that all citizens are aware of the 2018 CDBG-DR funding and planning process, have an opportunity to comment on or suggest proposed uses for the funds, and maximize public awareness and access to 2018 CDBG-DR program funds when available. Further information related to Georgia’s CDBG-DR programs and distribution method can be found in the state’s HUD-Approved Action Plan located on the DCA website.
