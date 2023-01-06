The Great Salt Lake in Utah is facing "unprecedented danger," experts say, as it has fallen to an alarmingly low level amid a climate change-fueled megadrought that's tightening its grip in the West.

Less than two weeks away from Utah's 2023 legislative session, nearly three dozen scientists and conservationists released a dire report that calls on the state's lawmakers to take "emergency measures" to save the Great Salt Lake before drains to nil.

