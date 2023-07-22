Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 22, 2023 @ 12:52 pm
People walk next to a mist machine to cool down, in the Monastiraki district of Athens, on July 20.
A tourist cools off with ice cubes at the entrance to the Acropolis in central Athens.
(CNN) — A heat wave baking Greece is likely to become the longest the country has ever recorded, experts say, as the country battles wildfires and restricts access to its popular tourist sites.
Visiting hours for the Acropolis and other archaeological sites have been revised with temperatures soaring. Staff at some sites are on strike to protests working conditions.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
If you can't beat the heat, get out and join in on what's going on in the Albany area. The dog days are here and the kids are counting down the days left before it's time to go back to school. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, July 21-23
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.