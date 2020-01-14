ATLANTA -- Representative Gerald Greene reported on the opening day of the 2020 General Assembly that $1.5 million has been granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation District to pilot an eradication program for feral swine. The program will address the destructive menace in Calhoun, Dougherty and Terrell counties.
"I am appreciative of the funds, but much more is needed to meet the destruction in Randolph, Stewart, Webster, Clay and Early Counties," Greene said in a news release. "Farmers invest thousands of dollars in labor, seed and time. The state and federal governments must address this problem."
Greene is working with the State Agriculture Department and the Department of Natural Resources to create a balance in the wild hog population. "By working together with our state and national partners, our hope is to control this invasive species, to protect crops and farming areas, while protecting our national resources for the future," he said.
Greene encouraged citizens in his district to contact him at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov, or call his office at (404) 656-5105. Written letters may be sent to 206 Washington St., SW, 131 State Capitol, Atlanta, Ga. 30334.
Greene’s District 151 include the following counties: Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell and Webster.
