ATLANTA -- State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, who serves as chairman of the State Properties Committee, attended the dedication ceremony of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center, which will house the states’ highest court, the Supreme Court, and the state Appellate Court.
The Judicial building is named for Gov. Deal, who served the state of Georgia in many positions of leadership. Deal oversaw efforts to reform the criminal justice system when it comes to sentencing. He based his efforts on the belief that people with drug addictions needed help, not incarceration, along with many other changes.
Greene noted that Justice Clarence Thomas gave the dedication address. Thomas, a native son of Georgia, spoke on the Rule of Law and how it has changed for the better through the years. Thomas also spoke of his days growing up in south Georgia and the dreams he had, but never guessing that he one day would be the senior member on the Supreme Court of the United States.
Greene said he was proud of the work that the state Judiciary has accomplished. The new judicial building is, he said, an example of the state's commitment to justice for all of its citizens.
