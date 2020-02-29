ATLANTA – State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, announced this week that the new Georgia Farm Recovery Block Grant Program will offer $347 million in Hurricane Michael disaster relief for farmers and forest landowners in Georgia. The program was officially announced by Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black on Wednesday.
“I am grateful to Gov. Kemp and Commissioner Black for their ongoing efforts to finalize this funding for hard-working Georgia farmers and timberland owners,” Greene said in a news release. “Nearly every citizen in southwest Georgia has felt the devastation of this storm in some way or another, bringing our communities closer together than ever before. After nearly a year and a half of persevering and waiting, our agricultural businesses will finally get the federal assistance they need and deserve.”
The Georgia Farm Recovery Block Grant (FRBG) program seeks to help recover losses not covered under existing USDA Farm Service Agency programs. Eligible to farmers and forestland owners in 95 counties, the FRBG program will cover losses regarding beef, dairy, fruit and vegetable, pecan, poultry, timber and uninsured infrastructure. The Georgia Department of Agriculture will begin accepting online applications on March 18, and completed applications must be submitted by April 8. During the three-week application period, applicants will be able to create an online account to work on their application.
“The agriculture industries have an incredible impact on Georgia’s economy, and it is instrumental to bring security back to these businesses, many of which are run by everyday families,” Greene said. “I look forward to seeing how this funding will revitalize our farm and forest land in House District 151.”
In 2018, Georgia’s agriculture industries suffered a $2.5 billion economic loss from Hurricane Michael. Since June 2019, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has worked closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to finalize a disaster relief package. Last November, the USDA allocated $800 million in block grant funds to aid states impacted by the storm, securing $347 million for Georgia farmers and landowners.
