ATLANTA – State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, was among the state legislators who were present for Gov. Brian Kemp's signing of House Bill 276, legislation that would allow the state to collect taxable revenue from certain marketplace facilitators.
“I am pleased to announce that House Bill 276 was the first bill signed by Gov. Kemp during the 2020 legislative session, and I am thankful for my colleagues in the House and Senate for championing this important legislation,” Greene said in a news release. “These online facilitators benefit greatly from doing business in Georgia, and this new law will simply allow our state to collect taxable revenue that would otherwise be charged if these online facilitators had brick-and-mortar businesses, which currently have sales taxes charged to their products. This bill will level the playing field between online facilitators and Georgia’s brick-and-mortar businesses.”
House Bill 276 will allow the state to collect taxable revenue from marketplace facilitators whose online platforms or apps are used to sell goods or services in Georgia. The new revenue will be collected from marketplace facilitators that collect in excess of $100,000 or more annually. HB 276 was introduced during the 2019 legislative session, and it was passed via conference committee report during the 2020 legislative session. The new law will go into effect on April 1.
Greene represents the citizens of District 151, which includes Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell and Webster counties, as well as portions of Dougherty County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and currently serves as chairman of the State Properties Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and the Economic Development & Tourism, Public Safety & Homeland Security, Retirement, Special Rules, and Rules committees.
