ATLANTA – State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, recently traveled to Americus to attend the final meetings of the House of Representatives’ Rural Development Council, during which the council continued to discuss economic and infrastructure improvements in rural Georgia. During the meetings, the council also released its recommendations for the 2020 legislative session.
“It was great to be with my colleagues and other leaders in southwest Georgia for the House Rural Development Council’s final meetings before the 2020 legislative session begins,” Greene said. “The council has a proven track record of developing legislative solutions to help move our rural communities forward, and I am excited to continue our work next session to help make rural Georgia prosperous for years to come.”
The council met at South Georgia Technical College in Americus, where members heard presentations from federal, state and local officials, along with industry experts, on issues that often impact rural areas of Georgia. Presentation topics included the United States Department of Agriculture’s industrial hemp regulations, short-term and long-term nursing care facilities, funding opportunities for broadband, water and sewer services, education and work force development. On the final day of the meetings, the council released its recommendations for the 2020 legislative session.
The House Rural Development Council, which was reauthorized by House Resolution 214 during the 2019 legislative session, will continue to work with rural communities to find ways to encourage economic growth.
Greene represents the citizens of District 151, which includes Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell and Webster counties, as well as portions of Dougherty County. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and currently serves as chairman of the State Properties Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety, and the Economic Development & Tourism, Public Safety & Homeland Security, Retirement, Special Rules and Rules committees.