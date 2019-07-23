SHELLMAN -- State House District 151 Rep. Gerald Greene met with Windstream representative Michael Foor to discuss expanding his constituents' access to high speed internet recently. Greene has said in several recent conversations that securing broadband access in rural parts of the state -- which include most of his district -- is a top priority.
"Folks in rural Georgia deserve the same opportunities as everyone else in Georgia -- to have access to high-speed internet," Greene said in a press release. "I will work with my leadership in the state House, local communities and the broadband companies to ensure improved access for all of us in southwest Georgia."
The meeting comes at a time when Windstream actively is seeking public/private partnerships in the region, and local providers are struggling to meet demand. Windstream has invested more than $340 million in Georgia since 2016 and has committed to meeting with representatives from local communities around the state to help improve internet access.
Foor, who serves as Windstream Vice President of State Government Affairs, said, "It was an honor to meet with Rep. Greene in his district. His commitment to the communities he serves is evident. I look forward to working with him as we strive to provide broadband solutions to assist with economic development, health care and education in rural Georgia.”