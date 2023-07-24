Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying police after climate protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg leaves a court room after a hearing in Malmö, Sweden, on Monday.

 Pavel Golovkin/AP

(CNN) — A Swedish court has fined environmental activist Greta Thunberg after finding her guilty of disobeying law enforcement, a Malmö City Court spokesperson told CNN Monday.

Thunberg was charged with “the crime of disobedience to law and order” earlier this month after participating in a protest on June 19 which blocked oil tankers in part of Malmö harbor.

