ALBANY -- Three and a half months into the current surge in COVID-19 cases, there is positive news of lower spread of the disease, less patients hospitalized and the roll-out of vaccinations for children 5 and older.
Amidst those positive reports, the bad news is that on Friday, 13 people were fighting for their lives on ventilators at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, which reported two additional deaths during the past week.
Over the latest 14-day reporting period, the positivity rate for individuals tested in Dougherty County was 3 percent, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough related during a Friday news conference given by medical and community leaders.
When the number of positive tests is at 5 percent or lower or the rate of infection is less than 100 per 100,000 in population, it means that the spread is low and more normal activities can resume more safely, the mayor said during a follow-up telephone interview after the news conference.
“At that time, you can open up the 401 Pine Ave. building to take (utility) payments,” he said. “When it’s over that 100 per 100,000 or the positivity rate is over 5 percent, that’s going to put stress on your health care system."
During a Thursday Albany City Commission meeting, interim City Manager Steven Carter told commissioners some employees who have been working remotely will be returning to their offices soon.
Phoebe has resumed a normal schedule for surgical procedures, but during the surge had to postpone non-emergency surgeries.
“Nov. 5, 2021, this is day 605 of our response and our involvement in this coronavirus pandemic, sort of a milestone for us, and a rather grim milestone,” Dr. James Back, Phoebe’s director of emergency services, said in his remarks during the news conference. “If you think about milestones, we’ve reached a milestone as a state; we’ve crossed the 25,000 deaths attributed to coronavirus for the state.
“There’s probably another 4,300, best estimates that have not been confirmed (that are) due to COVID. So the numbers keep piling up.”
Through the surge that began during the summer, 95 percent of those admitted to the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 were not vaccinated, Black said.
On Friday, there were 31 patients, two less than the previous Friday, hospitalized for COVID-19 in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester. Of those, 14 were in intensive care units.
“Since the surge began in mid-July, we have admitted 1,060 (COVID) patients, 19 additional patients last week,” Black said. “There’s a little bit of daylight, but we are nowhere near the end of this.
“Over 5,000 Georgians have died in the last two months alone due to the delta surge, and even though our case numbers are continuing to come down, that lets us know we are nowhere near the end of this pandemic.”
The medical community is concerned about the emergence of another variant of the disease as well as mounting numbers of influenza cases, the physician said.
The approval of the Pfizer vaccine, in a dose that is one-third of the amount given to those 12 and up, for children ages 5 to 11 will mean an additional 1 million Georgia residents are eligible to get vaccinated, Black said.
“In trials, the vaccine has been extremely safe for children and it’s been nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID in that age group,” he said.
Phoebe and the Georgia Department of Public Health will begin administering vaccinations to the younger age group on Monday.
“Hopefully, this will help increase the (vaccination) rate for Georgia and our region,” he said.
Currently, about 50 percent of Dougherty County residents have had at least one dose of a vaccine, and 45 percent are fully vaccinated, compared to the 50 percent fully vaccinated and 56 percent who have had at least one dose for the state as a whole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.