JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.
The grocer is partnering with Feeding America network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. Leading up to the holiday, SEG, with its charitable arm SEG Gives Foundation, is donating more than 7,000 frozen turkeys as well as Thanksgiving side dishes during 13 food distribution events throughout the communities the grocer serves, including in its hometown of Jacksonville, the Florida Panhandle, Central Florida, south and southwest Florida, the New Orleans and Acadiana area, and the greater Birmingham, Ala., area.
These donations will provide more than 110,000 pounds of turkey and more than 100,000 vital meals to help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.
“Feeding people is not only our business, it’s our passion," Raymond Rhee, chief people officer of Southeastern Grocers, said. "We know holiday festivities are centered around the family table, and we want to give back to our communities through our turkey donations and drive-through food pantry events. This is the season of giving, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have the opportunity to help our neighbors in need celebrate Thanksgiving with the people they love, while creating cherished memories during the holiday.”
More than 5.2 million people are facing hunger within the five southeastern states SEG serves, nearly a third of which are children, according to Feeding America. SEG hopes to take the burden off its communities in need this holiday season by helping families and individuals fill their tables with delicious Thanksgiving meals together with its long-standing food bank partners Feeding Northeast Florida, Feeding Tampa Bay, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Feeding South Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, and Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, as well as military nonprofit partner the USO.
In addition, all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Stores will close as normal Wednesday and re-open for regular business hours Friday.