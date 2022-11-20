harvey's thanksgiving.jpg

Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is partnering with Feeding America network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is giving back to its communities ahead of Thanksgiving to help neighbors in need enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.

The grocer is partnering with Feeding America network food banks and military organizations to provide thousands of people with traditional Thanksgiving dinner staples with the donation of more than 7,000 turkeys and meal essentials. Leading up to the holiday, SEG, with its charitable arm SEG Gives Foundation, is donating more than 7,000 frozen turkeys as well as Thanksgiving side dishes during 13 food distribution events throughout the communities the grocer serves, including in its hometown of Jacksonville, the Florida Panhandle, Central Florida, south and southwest Florida, the New Orleans and Acadiana area, and the greater Birmingham, Ala., area.

