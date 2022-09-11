grocery pickup.jpg

Starting in October, customers can utilize a proprietary new offering to shop at their local Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores online and have their groceries delivered right to them in as little as two hours

 Special Photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will soon offer a new, convenient means to shop for groceries online that will allow customers to enjoy the same prices as shopping in store.

Starting in October, customers can utilize SEG’s proprietary new offering to shop their local Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores online and have their groceries delivered right to them in as little as two hours with the benefit of in-store deals and promotions. For added convenience, customers will be able to pick up their groceries curbside at their preferred store beginning early 2023.

