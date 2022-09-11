Starting in October, customers can utilize a proprietary new offering to shop at their local Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores online and have their groceries delivered right to them in as little as two hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will soon offer a new, convenient means to shop for groceries online that will allow customers to enjoy the same prices as shopping in store.
Starting in October, customers can utilize SEG’s proprietary new offering to shop their local Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores online and have their groceries delivered right to them in as little as two hours with the benefit of in-store deals and promotions. For added convenience, customers will be able to pick up their groceries curbside at their preferred store beginning early 2023.
SEG’s proprietary new offering will allow customers to conveniently shop for their groceries online through the Winn-Dixie or Harveys Supermarket app or website and receive their order in two hours or less fulfilled exclusively by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white label fulfillment platform.
“After extensive research and listening to customer feedback, we recognized there was a need for delivery and curbside pickup options that reflected the same great prices and deals shopping in our stores provide," Andrew Nadin, the chief customer and digital officer of Southeastern Grocers, said. "We believe shopping online should be an extension of shopping your local stores, and our new offering is just that. It’s a win for customers looking to save, while still enjoying the convenience of shopping from their homes or offices.”
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Southeastern Grocers to power their online fulfillment that will give consumers even more opportunities to enjoy the convenience of on-demand grocery, whether at home or on the go," Shanna Prevé, the vice president of business development at DoorDash, said. "We have been working closely with SEG to grow their digital offerings and are excited to continue building our partnership to offer even more convenient and affordable options for their customers."
SEG has partnered with top-tier technology and e-commerce industry leaders to create its online shopping experience with customers’ time and budget at the center of every decision. Customers may notice store enhancements and equipment installments in Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations over the coming months as the grocer prepares to seamlessly introduce its innovative, direct online shopping experience.
Customers will be able to connect to the online shopping site through their Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket apps or websites in October, with a rollout beginning in early 2023 for convenient curbside pickup. Fresco y Más customers will be able to utilize the delivery and curbside pickup options in early 2023.
