CAMILLA -- City officials here recently participated in a ground-breaking ceremony for a new splash park that will be located on Oakland Avenue. The park will include a splash pad with water features, kids' playground, parking, restrooms, a pavilion with picnic tables and fencing.
This project is included in the 2021 citywide projects list. The anticipated completion date is Oct. 29.
