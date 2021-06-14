camilla splash park.jpg

Taking part in a recent ground-breaking for a Camilla splash park were, from left, Councilman Corey Morgan, City Manager Steve Sykes, Councilman Bryant Campbell, Councilwoman Annie Doris Willingham, Mayor Kelvin Owens, Zoning Administrator Keith Lodge, Councilman Vernon Twitty, and Councilman Danny Palmer. 

CAMILLA -- City officials here recently participated in a ground-breaking ceremony for a new splash park that will be located on Oakland Avenue. The park will include a splash pad with water features, kids' playground, parking, restrooms, a pavilion with picnic tables and fencing.

This project is included in the 2021 citywide projects list. The anticipated completion date is Oct. 29.

