ALBANY -- Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher called the project "transformative," and a gathering of local, state and federal dignitaries -- the latter by virtual connection -- agreed that Phase I of the HUD Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) Program is a first step in changing the lives of residents in the community.
The Albany Housing Authority was previously approved by the federal Housing and Urban Development Department for a full conversion of its public housing portfolio. Phase I of the program includes four contiguous public housing communities near downtown: McIntosh Homes, the O.B. Hines neighborhood, Thronateeska Homes and Golden Age Apartments. The housing communities include 279 units: 125 at McIntosh Homes, 56 at O.B. Hines, 32 at Thronateeska and 66 at Golden Age.
"I hear from so many people in our community who say their utility bills each month are greater than their house payments," Fletcher said. "This program will stop that. It's going to change our community, turn an area that has long been blighted into a showcase."
Fletcher, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, Albany Housing Authority CEO William Myles, state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims and state Rep. CaMia Hopson were among the speakers at a groundbreaking held Tuesday for the Albany RAD Phase I development. Officials, including HUD Regional Administrator Denise Cleveland-Leggett, who invoked the classic soul of Sam Cook in noting "A change is gonna come," said $28 million of the $30 million financing for the conversion program had come from private funding.
The focus of the upgrades during Phase I of the renovation will be full interior modernization, including new HVAC units, kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, fixtures and other needed improvements. Old gas lines will be capped, leaving electricity as the only utility cost for the properties.
Residents in the units will be relocated temporarily to other Albany Housing Authority locations during the renovation. They will have the choice of making the relocated property their permanent home or maintaining their rights to the renovated properties.
The Albany Housing Authority selected Hunt Companies and Boulevard Group as developer for the RAD Phase I project. Hunt is one of the largest multifamily developers in the United States with a large footprint in Georgia. Boulevard Group is an Atlanta-based developer whose primary mission is to partner with public housing agencies to leverage HUD programs for redevelopment of public housing.
Ownership of all land associated with the properties will remain with the Albany Housing Authority. Ownership of the buildings and their improvements will be the newly formed partnership Albany RAD Phase I LP, comprising the Hunt Companies, Boulevard Group and the Housing Authority.
