ALBANY – A group of Albany businesspeople gathered Wednesday morning at the corner of Pine Avenue and Slappey Boulevard, which in recent weeks has become the gathering place for community expression, to “show our unity and love for the city of Albany.”
Among the group that gathered to hold up signs and wave at passersby were John Gurr, Jerrell McIntosh, Clarence McIntosh, Brandon Bracey and Clarence McIntosh.
“It’s a spontaneous (gathering),” Bracey said. “We got together to show our unity for the city in lieu of what is going on with the racial discrimination. We wanted people to know as a city, as a whole, we stand against that.”
(1) comment
Bravo! Positive people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.