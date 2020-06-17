love albany.jpg

A group of Albany businesspeople gathered Wednesday morning at the corner of Pine Avenue and Slappey Boulevard to "show our unity and love for the city of Albany."

 Staff Photo: Tom Seegmueller

ALBANY – A group of Albany businesspeople gathered Wednesday morning at the corner of Pine Avenue and Slappey Boulevard, which in recent weeks has become the gathering place for community expression, to “show our unity and love for the city of Albany.”

Among the group that gathered to hold up signs and wave at passersby were John Gurr, Jerrell McIntosh, Clarence McIntosh, Brandon Bracey and Clarence McIntosh.

“It’s a spontaneous (gathering),” Bracey said. “We got together to show our unity for the city in lieu of what is going on with the racial discrimination. We wanted people to know as a city, as a whole, we stand against that.”

Red dog
Red dog

Bravo! Positive people.

