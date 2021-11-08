ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission looked at ways of revving up revenue without increasing the tax burden on property owners Monday as commissioners look toward the next budget year.
Some methods to accomplish that goal would include increasing the county’s tax base through adding new industries and increasing homeownership, the county’s financial consultant told commissioners during a Monday work session.
Another option is performing an extensive audit to ensure that the property values on the books accurately reflect the actual value, said Edmund Wall of Piper Jaffray.
“It just takes time to go through all the parcels to compare,” said Wall, who is an advisor to a number of governments, including several in the metro Atlanta area. "You have the ability to levy and pledge up to one mill for development. The only way you're going to grow is to spend money to attract those folks."
Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who requested the report from Wall, said he heard some positive comments.
The county has no debt and does a good job of limiting spending to cash on hand and also helps lower the burden on taxpayers through a 1 percent special-purpose local-option sales tax and transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax, Wall said. As a shopping destination for the region, that means when out-of-town customers make purchases in the county, they are contributing toward roads and other capital outlay projects.
“I want to find ways to incentivize and raise (revenue) through development opportunities to bring some of that burden off taxpayers,” Johnson said during a telephone interview following the meeting.
During the lengthy, free-wheeling discussion, other topics brought up included that about 25 percent of all properties in the county are tax exempt. Also, in a community that has a high rate of poverty that limits homeownership, residential housing often goes decades without being sold and thus does not experience an increase in home values that accrue from regular sales.
One way the county could make a difference is in promoting the construction of more homes and promoting them in neighborhoods and near large companies where people work, Johnson said. The commissioner said as a member of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs board, he is hearing some different ideas that he plans to bring to the commission.
Uplift Legal Funding identified the states with the lowest percentage of acceptable roads based on 2019 data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and a White House Infrastructure Fact Sheet. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.