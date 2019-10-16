AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University’s inaugural Day of Giving, which ran midnight to midnight on Oct. 10, almost quadrupled the initial collection goal of $5,000, netting $18,844.60 for the University.
This was GSW’s first time hosting a Day of Giving, which served as a 24-hour giving challenge, mostly focused online and through a social media driven effort, to bring the campus and surrounding community together in an effort to raise money and awareness for the university and its programs.
“I am constantly amazed at how the GSW and Americus community come together to make a difference,” GSW President Neal Weaver said in a news release. “Our first Day of Giving was a huge success thanks to the hard work of the committee and the unwavering support from our neighbors. I am excited about the future of the university and am already looking forward to next year.”
On this single-day campaign, Hurricanes around the country — alumni, community members, parents, friends, neighbors, faculty, staff and students — made gifts ranging from $5 to $5,000. Contributions were mostly directed to the Day of Giving’s five funds, which will support athletics, scholarships, student success, academics and facility improvements. A particular fund of interest was focused on the Florrie Chappell Gymnasium renovation, which acquired almost $7,000.
A total of 83 gifts rolled in from across Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin,and even Canada. Of the 73 who made donations, 16 were first-time donors.
“Our Day of Giving goals were modest, and the main emphasis was on garnering community support through donor participation and reconnecting Hurricanes with the University,” GSW Foundation Executive Director Stephen Snyder said. “With the help of local restaurants and other merchants, we were beyond impressed with the energy and enthusiasm of our town. And thanks to an incredible team effort by the GSW Advancement Team and community volunteers, we exceeded our monetary goal. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity shown locally and by our alumni who live out of town and gave online.”
Day of Giving Committee members included Stephen Snyder, Chelsea Collins, Angela Smith, Kim Comer, Stacy Dominick, Katie Hoffman, Tara Bennett, Signe Coombs, Valerie Hines, Sydney Scott, Bob Slenker, Lou Chase, Paula Martin, Beth Alston, Nichole Buchanan, Kristi Weaver, Qaijuan Willis and Carolyn Wright.
Throughout the day, those wanting to support GSW on the Day of Giving in addition to online giving, dined at one of the participating local restaurants that donated a portion of lunch and dinner sales to the campaign. The Day of Giving Committee offered special recognition to Pat’s Place, Little Brother’s Bistro, Monroe’s Hotdogs, Gyro City Mediterranean Grill, Roman Oven Pizzeria, Toboggan Steve’s and Café Campesino for their generosity.
As another statement of support, Americus Mayor Barry Blount signed a proclamation on Oct. 3 designating Oct. 10 as the inaugural Day of Giving, recognizing GSW as a vital asset to the community and economic growth.
Visit www.gsw.edu/dayofgiving for more information on the Day of Giving.