THOMASVILLE — The Chris West campaign for Congress announced it has received the endorsement of the Guardian Fund, a political action committee dedicated to electing veterans and minorities to Congress.
Since 2012, the Guardian Fund has assisted in the elections of more than 200 endorsed candidates. The Guardian Fund’s chairman, Congressman Jack Bergman, also endorsed Republican West for the Georgia District 2 Congressional race. West is challenging 30-year Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop.
“I am honored to have the Guardian Fund’s endorsement in our race for Georgia District 2’s Congressional seat,” West said. “As an Air Force officer serving in Georgia’s Air National Guard stationed at Robins Air Force Base, I not only have a deep sense of pride and appreciation for our military, but the hundreds of thousands of men and women who answer the call to serve.
“In Congress, I will use the values of service, dedication, honor and integrity every day to fight for the families of southwest and middle Georgia, and look forward to continuing serving my country in whatever capacity I’m honored to do so.”
“As chairman of the Guardian Fund, I am encouraged by the caliber of the candidates running this cycle, and I am honored to add these nine additional candidates to the over 20 candidates already endorsed by the Guardian Fund,” Bergman said. “The candidates that have stepped up to the plate in 2022 are an amazing class of conservative individuals ready to fight. It is time we stand up and elect proven leaders and look forward to serving with these patriots in the 118th Congress.”
West is a Georgia native, job creator, military officer, and the Republican nominee for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. He currently serves as general counsel for Teramore Development LLC, where he has created more than 1,500 jobs. West also is an officer with the Georgia Air National Guard, serving as an executive officer in the 116th Mission Support Group, Robins Air Force Base. West and his family reside in Thomasville.
To learn more about West’s campaign, visit his website at https://chriswestga.com, and follow along on Facebook and Twitter.
