AccuWeather forecasters on Thursday said it was becoming much more likely that parts of the central Gulf Coast would need to prepare for a strike from a major hurricane late Sunday or Monday.
The tropical feature meteorologists have been monitoring was designated Tropical Depression Nine by the National Hurricane Center on Thursday, and forecasters said it is becoming increasingly likely that it will eventually strengthen into Tropical Storm Ida, the ninth-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season.
Tropical Depression Nine gathering strength over the Caribbean Sea south of Jamaica early Thursday and hurricane hunters from the U.S. Air Force were scheduled to investigate the system. Tropical storm warnings were issued for the Cayman Islands as well as parts of Cuba.
As of Thursday morning, the depression was moving to the northwest at a speed of 13 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was 115 miles south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica, and 210 miles southeast of Grand Cayman Island.
The latest forecast from AccuWeather meteorologists indicates that a scenario in which the depression will continue to increase in strength and take a path into the central Gulf of Mexico is now more likely than had been discussed earlier in the week. The chances for what will likely be Ida to make landfall in southern Mexico were dimming, with a greater focus now being paid to parts of the western Gulf Coast of the United States.
The pace at which the system strengthens will be key in determining the precise direction it ends up taking, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
"The sooner the system strengthens, the more likely it is to take a northwesterly track into the central Gulf of Mexico, rather than a westward track across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and into the southwestern Gulf," Miller explained.
An area of high pressure near the Carolina coast is forecast to weaken just enough to allow the storm to move northwestward and into the U.S. The remaining circulation around the high is likely to be enough to keep the storm moving along while over the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm is projected to slice across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where rapid intensification is possible, as has been the case with several notorious storms in recent years such as Hurricane Michael in 2018, which struck the Florida Panhandle, and Hurricane Laura in 2020, which slammed southwestern Louisiana. There were a record 11 named storms that struck the U.S. in 2020.
There have been five named systems that have reached land in the U.S. so far this season, but none was a hurricane at the time of landfall.
AccuWeather forecasters are warning residents and businesses from the Texas coast to Louisiana and the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, as well as fishing and petroleum operations, to closely monitor the progress of the developing situation as there may be little time to prepare once the system forms, begins a definitive path and strengthens rapidly along the way.
Rough seas are expected to build outward from the south-central Gulf to the northwest, north-central and northeastern parts of the Gulf Coast and offshore waters beginning on Saturday. Depending on the exact track, size and strength of the storm conditions may rapidly deteriorate. The first rain bands may arrive along portions of the central Gulf coast as early as Saturday night or Sunday.
Water temperatures in the Gulf will play a key role in allowing the tropical system to rapidly intensify.
Once a center forms and begins to track, forecasters will be able to see a clearer picture of where the system will make landfall along the U.S. Gulf coast and whether the timing of landfall will be later Sunday or in the early hours on Monday.
"Near where the center of the storm moves ashore, wind gusts of 115-120 mph are possible and an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 130 mph is anticipated," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said.
In terms of rainfall, a general 4-8 inches is forecast along the path of the storm nearest the Gulf Coast with locally higher amounts -- if the storm maintains a steady forward speed. Should the storm's progress slow down over the southern U.S., much heavier rainfall is possible.
Through late August, four tropical storms -- Danny, Elsa, Fred, and Henri -- have made landfall on U.S. soil. And back in early June, Tropical Storm Claudette impacted the U.S., but in an unusual meteorological twist, it was named a tropical storm by the NHC while it was over Louisiana, so it never made a traditional landfall.
