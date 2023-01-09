Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child's mother

Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, after a shooting Friday.

 Billy Schuerman/AP

The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child's mother, officials said.

The boy took the firearm from his home to school in his backpack Friday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Sara Smart, Theresa Waldrop, Brian Todd, Nicole Grether and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

Tags