ALBANY -- A Thursday gun buyback in Albany is aimed not only at taking potentially dangerous weapons off the streets but promoting gun safety and protecting individuals who may be put at risk from having a firearm in the home.
A gun in the home can turn a domestic violence into a shooting or homicide, and in the hands of a person having suicidal thoughts, can turn thoughts into action, police said.
Albany officers will be on hand from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the Albany Civic Center to take possession of unwanted firearms and to distribute gun locks for residents who want to secure their weapons around the home.
“We’re finding that firearms risk is a significant health crisis in the United States today,” Capt. Angel Bradford, who works on the department’s critical incidents team, said during a virtual news conference Tuesday. “Obviously the gun buyback will take guns out of the homes (of those) who may be seriously considering taking their life.”
Nationally, about two-thirds of firearms deaths are suicides, and the means used in half of the suicides in the country, she said.
Closer to home, the suicide rate in Albany over the past five years per 100,000 in population is 7.3 percent, and in Lee County is 13.89 percent, Bradford said. The suicide rate in Worth County is 12.47 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic also has led to an increase in depression and anxiety for many.
“I think the isolation from the pandemic has only increased the anxiety of those who would harm themselves,” Bradford said. “We have seen an increase in suicide rates over the past decade (of) about 13 percent -- children, teenagers, veterans who are coming back from combat situations.”
It has been at least more than a decade since Albany police have held a gun buyback, and if Thursday’s event is successful, the intent is to hold additional buybacks in the future, police Capt. Wendy Luster said.
About 22 percent of Americans have more than one firearm, and parents with children in the home may want to consider the risk of having unwanted weapons around, she said.
“That’s one less we have out there that can cause harm or a danger to someone,” Luster said. “It’s a gun buyback, but it’s also about safety and awareness.”
Individuals can leave guns with officers “no questions asked” during the gun buyback that will be located in the west side parking area of the 100 Oglethorpe Boulevard Civic Center near the Washington Street entrance. Those who turn in guns in working condition will receive a gift card.
Guns should be unloaded and in the trunk of a car or rear for those driving SUVs, officials said.
