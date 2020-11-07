MACON – U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said this week a known firearms trafficker, arrested during an ATF undercover operation into illegal gun trafficking in Macon, has been sentenced to federal prison.
Darrius R. Allen, 32, of Macon, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Tripp Self on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, the maximum prison sentence under federal guidelines. There is no parole in the federal system.
Allen become the subject of an ATF investigation into the illegal possession and sale of firearms in Macon beginning in late September 2019. During the course of the monthslong investigation, Allen sold a multitude of firearms and methamphetamine to a confidential informant. A few of these firearms included a loaded Zastava semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine and a Ruger semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number. The final purchase occurred on Nov. 14, 2019, when ATF agents arrested Allen, seizing four firearms and what turned out to be two inert hand grenades.
“Gun trafficking is a deadly business that feeds violence and criminal activities across the Middle District of Georgia," Peeler said in a news release. "We will pursue the maximum punishment allowed under law for those found trafficking illegal firearms. ATF is relentless in their efforts to crack down on illegal firearms trading. I want to thank these agents for their work making our communities safer.”
“Among ATF’s top priorities is ensuring that firearms traffickers are aggressively investigated and swiftly brought to justice," Beau Kolodka, assistant special agent in charge of ATF Atlanta, said. "This is an excellent example of such an investigation."
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The case was investigated by ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Ouzts prosecuted the case for the government.
