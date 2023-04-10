A 23-year-old bank employee opened fire at his workplace in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning and livestreamed the attack that left four dead and nine others wounded, authorities said.

The gunman was identified as Connor Sturgeon, an employee at Old National Bank, according to interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel. He was killed by police after a shootout with authorities.

CNN's Curt Devine, Casey Tolan, Majlie de Puy Kamp, Scott Bronstein, Caroll Alvarado and Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

