The estate of Stephen Paddock, the gambler who carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, has been sold off by court order and the proceeds will be evenly divided among the loved ones of the victims he killed in Las Vegas in 2017, an attorney for the victims said.

From his hotel room overlooking the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Paddock opened fire, killing dozens of innocent victims and wounding hundreds more.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags