LAWRENCEVILLE — The quality of American public schools can vary widely between states, cities and even districts. Not all schools are able to provide students with the same level of education, access to extracurriculars, counseling, or college preparation. While each public school faces its own unique challenges, each state has one public school that stands out as the very best.
The best public high schools tend to be in relatively affluent areas, where incomes are well above the U.S. median household income of $62,843. A wealthier tax base for a school district means that schools have more funding to hire teachers and other faculty and provide more extracurriculars.
In many of the best public high schools in a given state, the vast majority of students graduate and perform well in educational assessments. Nationwide, only 24% of students are proficient in math and 37% are proficient in reading, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
Students at top high schools also tend to perform well in college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT, with reported scores well above the 1,058 out of 1,600 nationwide average for the SAT and the 20.6 out of 36 average for the ACT.
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology in Lawrenceville ranks as the best public high school in Georgia. The school earned an overall grade of A+ from school data platform Niche.
The school offers Advanced Placement courses, and 72% of students are enrolled in AP classes. The school’s students have a 99% proficiency rate in both reading and math.
To determine the best public high schools in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2022 K-12 School & District Rankings from Niche, a platform for education data. The Niche ranking is based on academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as student reviews submitted to Niche. Data on student count and student-teacher ratio came from Niche.
Alabama — Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, Montgomery County Schools, 491, 16:1
Arkansas — Haas Hall Academy, 451, 14:1
Florida — Pine View School, Sarasota County Schools, 1,877, 17:1
Georgia — Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology, Gwinnett County Public Schools, 1,154, 17:1
Kentucky — DuPont Manual High School, Jefferson County Public Schools, 1,887, 17:1
Louisiana — Benjamin Franklin High School, New Orleans, 997, 20:1
Mississippi — The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, Columbus, 238, 11:1
North Carolina — North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, Durham, 680, 7:1
South Carolina — South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics, Hartsville, 270, 13:1
Tennessee — Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School, Metro Nashville Public Schools, 907, 20:1
