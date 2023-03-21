ALBANY -- The H.E.A.R.T. Organization Inc. will sponsor "COVID-19 Mental Health Conversations: Stop the Stigma, Silence the Shame" at Union Baptist Church Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
Union Baptist is located at 214 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
ALBANY -- The H.E.A.R.T. Organization Inc. will sponsor "COVID-19 Mental Health Conversations: Stop the Stigma, Silence the Shame" at Union Baptist Church Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
Union Baptist is located at 214 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the largest global crises in generations. As a result, the mental health of the elderly, adults, young adults and youths have been widely affected.
For many, COVID-19 has sparked and/or amplified anxieties and serious mental health issues. A great number of people have reported psychological distress and symptoms of depressions, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, uncertainty, loneliness and isolation. While mental health needs have risen, mental health services are often overlooked.
In many cases, poor knowledge, misinformation, fear and access are a few reasons individuals do not seek assistance. H.E.A.R.T. Cares about mental health and well-being in the community. A panel of licensed professional counselors and mental health professionals will engage the community in a series of interactive seminars focused on the experiences of COVID-19 survivors and the impact on mental health.
Panel participants include Shanese Leonard, Jaye Kiani Rodriguez, Tamiko Ross-Jackson and Patrick Smith. All attendees will receive a complimentary gift at the free event, and refreshments will be served. A monetary incentive will be provided for all Albany/Dougherty County residents who are vaccinated.
A Phoebe Putney Health System Mobile Wellness Unit will be on-site to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to children and adults.
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Georgia using 2023 rankings from Niche. Click for more.Best private high schools in Georgia
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.