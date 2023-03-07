ALBANY -- The Albany H.E.A.R.T. Organization, in partnership with the Albany State University Health Literacy Project and utilizing funding from a Health Human Services and Office of Minority Health grant, will host a seminar Saturday focused on the experiences of COVID-19 survivors and the impact on mental health.
H.E.A.R.T. (Hands Extended Across Reaching Together) and ASU Health Literacy Project officials will present a panel of licensed professional counselors and mental health professionals who will engage the community in an interactive seminar. The seminar will be conducted Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1501 Newton Road, in Albany.
"One of the largest global crises in generations is the COVID-19 pandemic," H.E.A.R.T. officials said in a news release. "As a result, the mental health of the elderly, adults, young adults and youth have been widely affected. For many, COVID-19 has sparked and/or amplified anxieties and serious mental health issues.
"A great number of people have reported psychological distress and symptoms of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, uncertainty, loneliness and isolation. In many cases, poor knowledge and misinformation, fear and access are a few reasons individuals do not seek assistance."
The panel will include licensed mental health professionals Tamiko Ross-Jackson, Shanese Leonard, Jaye Kiani Rodriguez and Patrick Smith.
The event is free and open to the public. All who attend will receive a complimentary gift, and refreshments will be served. Monetary incentive is provided to any Albany/Dougherty County resident who gets vaccinated at the event.