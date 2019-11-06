ATHENS -- Sixty 4-H members participated in the 2019 Georgia 4-H Wildlife Judging Contest hosted by Georgia 4-H and the Farm Credit Associations of Georgia recently at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and the University of Georgia Whitehall Forest here.
The Georgia 4-H Wildlife Judging Contest follows guidelines established in the National 4-H Wildlife Habitat Education Program manual, which identifies 14 ecoregions and a set of species for each ecoregion. It also identifies two special area considerations within each ecoregion: urban and wetlands.
Based on the National 4-H WHEP Contest, the Georgia 4-H Wildlife Judging Contest covers 19 species in the Southeast Mixed and Outer Coastal Plain Forest ecoregions. The contest offers youths the chance to build critical thinking skills, strengthen science-based education and develop life skills through wildlife management.
The state contest consists of wildlife identification, general wildlife knowledge, site evaluation, management plans and an oral defense. Each county may bring up to 20 senior contestants from ninth-12th grades and 20 junior contests from fifth-eighth grades. The students compete individually for honors and as a team through the combination of the top county individuals.
The first-place senior team will represent Georgia at the National WHEP Contest in summer 2020, as well as receive Georgia Master 4-Her status and be honored at Georgia State 4-H Congress in July in Atlanta.
This year’s winners of the Georgia contest are:
Senior Teams
First place: Daphne Crawford, Samantha David, August Pearson, Davis Slate – Clarke County;
Second place: Clayton Adams, Alyssa Goldman, Tyler Guest, Danielle Wooten – Madison County;
Third place: Haylee Collins, Jacob Hayes, Elyce Wages – Spalding County;
Senior High Individual: Salih El-Gayyar – Fayette County.
Junior Teams
First place: Courtney Cameron, Hannah McEver, Noah Nichols, Reese Sorrow – Jackson County;
Second place: Reese Deaver, Destiny Deyton, Faith Noe, Addison Scott – Union County;
Third place: Abigale Horne, Autumn Samsel, Haley Standridge, Edwin Wood – Habersham County.
Certified wildlife judging coaches, UGA Cooperative Extension agents and staff, UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources wildlife specialists, UGA Collegiate 4-Hers and other volunteers contributed to the success of the competition.
Georgia 4-H empowers youths to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 175,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact a local extension office at 1-800-ASK-UGA1.