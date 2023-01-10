Investigators combing through trash at a Peabody, Massachusetts, transfer station recovered evidence they believe will be linked to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the mother of three who vanished under suspicious circumstances last week.

Law enforcement sources told CNN on Tuesday that materials found included a hacksaw, torn-up cloth material and what appears to be bloodstains.

CNN's Carolyn Sung, Eric Levenson, Jason Carroll, Kiely Westhoff and Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed to this report.

