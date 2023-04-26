Haiti's crime rate has more than doubled since last year, as the Caribbean island nation faces widespread insecurity and gang violence, new data has revealed.

More than 1,600 incidents including homicide, rape, kidnapping, and lynchings were reported in the first quarter of 2023, up from 692 during the same period last year, according to data collected by the Haitian National Police and the UN.

Sahar Akbarzai contributed reporting.

