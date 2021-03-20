ALBANY – Draffin Tucker announced the recent promotion of Haley Bass to senior accountant in the firm’s health care industry, where she works primarily with audits, cost reports, and IRS Form 990 preparation. A graduate of Auburn University, Bass holds a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration and Accounting. She is a certified public accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia and is a member of the Georgia Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
“We are always excited to celebrate promotions within the Draffin Tucker family,” Managing Partner Jeff Wright said. “Every promotion represents fulfilling our vision to develop leaders in our industry and ultimately provides even more support to our clients.”
Draffin & Tucker is a regional CPA and advisory firm serving the Southeastern region of the U.S. since 1948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.