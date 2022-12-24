health coverage.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp joined 24 other Republican governors in asking President Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency, citing the cost to state Medicaid programs.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week.

The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid enrollees even if they no longer qualify under a state’s eligibility rules. The requirement was packed into federal coronavirus legislation passed in March 2020.

