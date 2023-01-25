The man suspected of killing four people at a California mushroom farm and three others at a nearby site had legal possession of a semi-automatic weapon that was registered to him, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

The suspect, who authorities identified as 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, was not known to local law enforcement before the massacre and had shown no red flags as far as the sheriff's office was aware, Corpus told CNN Tuesday morning.

CNN's Jeff Winter contributed to this report.

