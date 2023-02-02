Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86

Former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, seen here in 2018, died this week at the age of 86.

 Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

National Football League executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has died at the age of 86 following a lengthy illness, the Hall and two teams announced on Wednesday.

Beathard passed away at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, on Monday, according to the Washington Commanders. His son Casey told the Washington Post that the cause of death was Alzheimer's disease.

