TIFTON — Hans Schmeisser, an associate professor of political science in the School of Arts and Sciences, has been named the recipient of the 2021 W. Bruce and Rosalyn Ray Donaldson Excellence in Advising Award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Schmeisser earned his bachelor of arts degree from Mercer University and his Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Florida. He has been an ABAC faculty member since 2009.
Criteria for the W. Bruce and Rosalyn Ray Donaldson Excellence in Advising Award include strong interpersonal skills, a caring attitude toward advisees, mastery of institutional regulations and policies and procedures, the ability to engage in career and life planning versus simply course scheduling, and availability to advisees.
Other factors in considering this recognition include peer perception of a nominee’s advising skills and student advisee evaluations. This recognition was first presented at ABAC in 2000 and includes a monetary award and commemorative plaque.
“To be there," Schmeisser says of his advising philosophy. "To share. To council. To grow. To be there, in the moment – whether in the classroom, office, or around the globe – to be there with and for my students. To invest in my advisees – officially assigned or not – and to cultivate their intellectual awareness, strengthen their emotional consciousness and cognitive empathy, spur their involvement in constructive civic activities, and equip them for a life of service to their occupations and communities.”
“He has particularly exemplified extraordinary commitment to student advising and in mentoring our students," a letter of support stated. "He perpetually seeks to provide the best guidance possible, not only to his own advisees, but to any students who come to him seeking counsel.”
As a peer put it, “(Schmeisser) meets them where they are and tries to push them to be the best version of themselves. Empathy, for him, is a big part of that strategy in and outside of the classroom. The ancient thinkers are not far from his mind (nor is Yoda from Star Wars) in his holistic approach to advising. Many of his students often jokingly refer to him as a ‘Jedi Master’ for exactly this reason.”
One ABAC graduate said, “He provided me with the support and guidance that fulfilled my every expectation of what the college represented. He possesses what I feel are the two most important personal characteristics: competence and motivation. He guided me to a profound curiosity and clarity of thought that continues to serve me well.”
“Dr. Schmeisser has done nothing but go out of his way to help me in every way that he possibly could," another former advisee said. "He has helped me grow in my professional and academic careers. Even today as I am preparing to complete my master’s program, he has been cheering me on.”
