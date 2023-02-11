A woman has filed a civil lawsuit against disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein for sexual battery, false imprisonment and other claims after he was convicted of raping her last December in Los Angeles.

The model and actress, who is identified as Jane Doe 1 in court documents, was the first to testify in Weinstein's Los Angeles trial in 2022.

Recommended for you

CNN's Mallika Kallingal contributed to this report

Tags