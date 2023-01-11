Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has asked New York state's highest court to reverse his 2020 sex crimes conviction and grant him a new trial, according to an appellate brief filed on Tuesday.

The latest appeal is the second effort made by Weinstein's legal team to overturn his New York conviction on charges of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, which resulted in a 23-year prison sentence. The sentencing garnered praised from prosecutors and leaders of the #MeToo movement.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

