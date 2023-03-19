Officials in Hawaii seized a motorboat that had been floating just feet away from a sacred site on Maui known as the Hauola Stone.

The officials told the boat owner they are taking control of the 56-foot grounded motorboat, named Kuuipo, in order "to avoid damaging a culturally significant site," the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a Facebook post Saturday. The department's Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, known as DOBOR, is "immediately hiring a contractor to move the vessel to a safe location," the department said.

CNN's Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

Tags

More News