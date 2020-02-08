ATLANTA -- State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, introduced House Bill 911 in the state legislature, a bill to strengthen penalties for offenses of sexual misconduct by a foster parent. The bill is co-sponsored by state Reps. Jodi Lott,R-Evans; Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta; Michael Caldwell, R-Woodstock), and Matt Dollar, R-Marietta.
“I want to thank state Reps. Setzler, Lott, Martin, Caldwell and Dollar for their partnership in supporting this legislation to keep our children safe and bring an end to human trafficking in Georgia," First Lady Marty Kemp said in a news release. "This legislation closes a dangerous loophole and prohibits foster parents from engaging in improper sexual behavior with children in their care. Moving forward, we will continue to devote our efforts to protecting the most vulnerable in our state from sexual misconduct."
Seltzer said the bill will protect Georgia's children in foster care.
“I am proud to partner with our first lady and my colleagues in the state House to champion this important legislation," the bill's sponsor said. "Working together, we will ensure that no child is placed in harm's way and set Georgia's foster care system on a better, safer path in the years to come.”
House Bill 911 reads, in part:
A bill to amend Chapter 6 of Title 16, Article 2 of Chapter 3 of Title 35, Article 3 of Chapter 5 of Title 42, and Article 1 of Chapter 2 of Title 49 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to sexual offenses, the Georgia Crime Information Center, conditions of detention generally, and general provisions regarding the Department of Human Services, respectively, so as to provide for the offenses of improper sexual conduct by a foster parent in the first and second degrees; to provide for definitions; to provide for criminal penalties; to revise cross-references; to provide that record restriction shall not be appropriate for such offenses under certain circumstances; to provide for visitation restrictions for inmates convicted of such offenses; to provide for licensing implications for persons convicted of such offenses; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.